Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 vaccine reservations for the 55 to 59 age group have been suspended after the reserved supply for the group was exhausted.According to vaccine authorities, online reservations, which opened at 12:00 a.m. Monday, were halted after the stockpile for July 26 to 31 became fully reserved.Reservations for the August 2 to 7 period will also close once the allotted supply runs out.The task force said reservations and vaccinations for the 50 to 54 age group will proceed as scheduled. Reservations will run from July 19 to 24, and vaccinations from August 9 to 21.Under the government's vaccination plan, around three-point-52 million people between the ages of 55 and 59, and three-point-nine million from 50 to 54 are eligible to get Moderna shots in the third quarter.