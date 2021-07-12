Menu Content

Economy

Employment Insurance Subscribers Increase Biggest in 19 Months in June

Write: 2021-07-12 15:36:44Update: 2021-07-12 15:51:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of employment insurance subscribers recorded the biggest on-year jump in 19 months last month, reflecting signs of a post-pandemic recovery in the domestic job market.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday, there were 14-point-33 million subscribers in June, up 462-thousand compared to a year earlier.

The on-year gain was the biggest since an expansion of 477-thousand posted in November 2019.

The ministry cited robust exports and recovery in consumer sentiment, as well as a slowdown in the increase rate last year amid the pandemic, as factors that led to the latest extension.

Subscribers in the manufacturing industry have been steadily increasing since January, with close to three-point-59 million in June, up 68-thousand on-year.

Unemployment benefits, meanwhile, were estimated to total one-point-09 trillion won last month, exceeding one trillion won for the fifth consecutive month.
