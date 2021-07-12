Moon: Toughest Social Distancing Curbs Will Be Forceful, Short

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says Level Four distancing that kicked in in the capital region from Monday is the strongest possible measure to tackle the COVID-19 surge in a short period without introducing a full lockdown.Chairing a special quarantine inspection meeting on Monday, Moon said the current situation represents the biggest crisis since the start of the outbreak and the tough distancing curbs aim to prevent even greater damage and losses.The meeting was attended by key officials including the prime minister and health and safety ministers, as well as the mayors of Seoul and Incheon and the governor of Gyeonggi Province.President Moon stressed that the government is resolved that it cannot lose any more ground in the fight against COVID-19 and vowed to join efforts with local authorities in the metro area to stem the spread by all means.The president also urged the public to cooperate, asking them to press the pause button and avoid meeting with others for the time being. He added he is sorry to ask for more public patience.Moon also promised to make up for business losses caused by the restrictions in the best way possible through the recently passed compensation law and another extra budget.