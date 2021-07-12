UNESCO Survey Affirms Japan Yet to Keep Promise on Forced Labor History

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey by international organizations has reaffirmed that Japan has not kept its promise to honor forced labor victims and accurately convey history at an industrial heritage information center in Tokyo.According to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, a report from the joint survey of the Tokyo information center conducted last month by UNESCO and the International Council on Monuments and Sites was posted on the World Heritage Committee's website on Monday.It was found that the center, which opened in June last year, did not fulfill its promise to honor the history of forced laborers, including those who worked in the coal mines on the notorious Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island.The Heritage Committee also unveiled a blueprint for a decision it is expected to adopt in the upcoming session that includes phrases such as "strong regrets".A Seoul official noted it's very rare for the committee to use such language, saying that it shows the international community agrees that Tokyo has yet to comply with its pledge.