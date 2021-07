Photo : YONHAP News

As a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is in full swing in South Korea, the portion of recent cases without an identifiable infection origin has reached an all-time high.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Monday, among the 13-thousand-574 cases confirmed in the past two weeks, four-thousand-220, or 31-point-three percent, had unknown infection routes.It represents the highest figure since authorities began to announce related data in April of last year.The ratio in fact has hit record highs for three consecutive days, following 30-point-three percent on Saturday and 30-point-seven percent on Sunday.The KDCA warned those “hidden” sources could trigger a series of additional infections and urged the public to get tested if they are showing any symptoms.