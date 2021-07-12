Prosecution Seeks 7-Year Prison Term for ex-Justice Minister's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has kept their request for a seven-year imprisonment against Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, in an appeals case surrounding multiple corruption allegations directed at her.During a final hearing at the Seoul High Court on Monday, prosecutors demanded the sentence and 900 million won in fines for Chung, as they did in November last year.In requesting the seven-year sentence, prosecutors also repeated their argument that Chung’s case is similar to the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.The Dongyang University professor was indicted on 14 charges, including allegations that she colluded with her husband in forging various documents between 2013 and 2014 to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.Chung was also accused of intervening in the operation and investment of her husband's family assets in a private equity fund and siphoning off money from a company the fund invested in.The first court sentenced Chung to four years in prison after finding her guilty on most of the charges except for the one involving her investment of 500 million won in an asset management firm run by Cho’s cousin, Co-Link Private Equity.