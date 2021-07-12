Opposition Party Reverses Agreement with DP on Universal COVID-19 Relief Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

After reaching an agreement with the ruling party to provide COVID-19 relief aid to all South Koreans, the opposition party has effectively stepped back from its earlier stance.The spokespersons of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) said on Monday night that DP chair Song Young-gil and PPP chair Lee Jun-seok had agreed to give emergency relief funds to all nationals.The government has already submitted to the National Assembly an extra budget bill to offer COVID-19 relief payouts to households in the lower 80 percent income bracket, but there were growing calls within the DP leadership to expand to at least 90 percent.However, the PPP has opposed expanded or universal payouts, calling for concentration on supporting struggling small businesses.Under the circumstances, the heads of the two parties reached an agreement Monday night to provide relief aid to all citizens, immediately prompting protest from the PPP floor leadership.Less than two hours later, PPP spokesperson Hwangbo Seung-hee effectively reversed the agreement in a statement, saying that the leaders agreed to review the need to expand the recipients from the 80 percent income bracket to the entire nation.