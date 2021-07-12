Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' second English track "Butter" remains at the top of Billboard's main singles chart.Billboard said on Monday that "Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week since its May 21 debut.BTS, who previously topped the Hot 100 for three straight weeks with its first English song "Dynamite," is breaking its own record each week with "Butter."Of the 54 songs in history that have debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, "Butter" is reportedly the eighth song to spend its first seven weeks or more in the spot.Only one song by a group has ever debuted and remained longer at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day,” dominated the chart for 16 straight weeks starting with its hotshot debut.Billboard said that "Butter" drew ten-point-eight million U.S. streams and sold 108-thousand-800 downloads, cassette and vinyl combined in the week ending July 8.