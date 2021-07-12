State Dept: US Remains Concerned about Human Rights Situation in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States remains concerned about the human rights situation in North Korea.A department spokesperson made the remarks in response to an inquiry by Yonhap News about the North's recent criticism that the U.S. uses humanitarian aid for political purposes.The spokesperson said that the U.S. is aware of the North's statement.The official said that North Korea continues to exploit its own people and divert resources to build up its unlawful nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.The spokesperson added that North Korea has created significant barriers to the delivery of assistance by closing its borders and rejecting offers of international aid.The spokesperson said the North also limited the personnel responsible for implementing and monitoring existing humanitarian projects.The remarks come after the North Korean Foreign Ministry accused Washington of using humanitarian aid to interfere in other countries' internal affairs by linking it to human rights.