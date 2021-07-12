Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

State Dept: US Remains Concerned about Human Rights Situation in N. Korea

Write: 2021-07-13 09:11:02Update: 2021-07-13 09:42:16

State Dept: US Remains Concerned about Human Rights Situation in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States remains concerned about the human rights situation in North Korea. 

A department spokesperson made the remarks in response to an inquiry by Yonhap News about the North's recent criticism that the U.S. uses humanitarian aid for political purposes. 

The spokesperson said that the U.S. is aware of the North's statement.

The official said that North Korea continues to exploit its own people and divert resources to build up its unlawful nuclear and ballistic weapons programs. 

The spokesperson added that North Korea has created significant barriers to the delivery of assistance by closing its borders and rejecting offers of international aid. 

The spokesperson said the North also limited the personnel responsible for implementing and monitoring existing humanitarian projects. 

The remarks come after the North Korean Foreign Ministry accused Washington of using humanitarian aid to interfere in other countries' internal affairs by linking it to human rights.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >