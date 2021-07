Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), South Korea's professional baseball league, has decided to suspend its ongoing regular season afters a number of players and staff at various teams tested positive for COVID-19.The decision came after an emergency board meeting with heads of all ten clubs on Monday.After heated discussions that lasted for over three hours, the participants decided to postpone all 30 games scheduled from Tuesday to Sunday, as well as 35 games in the minor Futures League set for Tuesday to next Wednesday.The KBO plans to resume the regular season on August 10 as it is scheduled to have a break for the Olympics from next Monday to August 9.As of Monday, a total of five cases of COVID-19 were reported from the NC Dinos and the Doosan Bears, prompting cancellations of multiple games.