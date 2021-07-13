S. Korea Reports 1,150 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-150 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, exceeding one-thousand for a week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the newly confirmed infections from Monday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 170-thousand-296.The daily figure marks the largest Monday tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.Of the new cases, one-thousand-97 were local transmissions and 53 were from overseas.Over 72 percent, or 794 cases, of domestic infections came from the capital region, including 414 in Seoul and 313 in Gyeonggi Province.Other parts of the nation reported 303 cases, or 27-point-six percent of local infections. The ratio surpassed 20 percent for the fifth day, growing from 22-point-one percent on Friday to nearly 30 percent.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-46. The fatality rate for the nation stands at one-point-two percent. The number of critically ill patients increased by eight to 146.