Top Office: Japan Could Be Using Summit 'Politically'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Monday that it is closely monitoring developments as Japan appears to have designs on President Moon Jae-in's possible visit to Tokyo, and probably seeks to make "political" use of the occasion."A senior official at the top office told reporters that given recent reports in the Japanese media, there is the impression that Japan seems to be using Moon's possible attendance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics "politically."The official said that the Seoul government is willing to hold a summit with Japan on the premise that the talks will yield substantive results if it takes place. The official added that Japan's future attitude toward dialogue is important.Japan reportedly has yet to decide its position regarding Seoul's preconditions for the summit.On Monday, South Korea expressed strong regret over the leak by Japan of ongoing talks between the two nations on a possible bilateral summit during the Tokyo Olympics.