PPP Chief Denies Backpedaling due to Backlash within Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) chief Lee Jun-seok denied that he backed away from agreeing to provide relief payments to all South Koreans due to backlash within the party.Speaking on a radio program on Tuesday, Lee said the PPP's policy has always been selective payment.He said when he met with ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil the previous night, he suggested reinforced support for small business owners and the two came to an effective agreement on that point.Spokespeople from the party announced after the meeting that the two sides agreed to universal payouts.Hours after the announcement, Lee said on Facebook that the agreement was to use the extra budget to provide ample support for small businesses and the self-employed. He said he agreed with Song to review expanding payments to all people if there are remaining funds.While the ruling party concurred with the government on providing aid to the lower 80 percent income bracket, there were growing calls within the DP to switch to universal payments. The PPP, on the other hand, opposed universal payments.