Ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil asked the main opposition to support its chief Lee Jun-seok's decision to provide universal COVID-19 relief after the latter backpedaled following backlash from lawmakers.Song wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that there seems to be huge pushback within the People Power Party(PPP) after he and Lee agreed to provide universal payouts.He said there are opposing voices within his party and resistance from the Finance Ministry too, but when the party chair makes a decision, it should be respected and reviewed.He said PPP lawmakers should respect and support Lee's decision.