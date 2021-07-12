Young People under State Care Allowed to Remain in Facilities, Foster Homes until 24

Photo : YONHAP News

Children under state guardianship will be allowed to remain in state facilities or foster homes until 24 instead of 18, in a bid to help them better prepare for independence.The change and related measures were announced at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Additionally, as some young people may decide to become independent at 18 to attend university or get a job, the government will review paying their monthly living allowance directly to them, rather than to their facility.A monthly 300-thousand-won independence benefit, currently paid for three years, will be extended to five years. Also, the number of agencies that provide support to build independence will expand to have one set up in all 17 major cities and provinces.Each year, around two-thousand-500 young people under state care are forced to become independent after turning 18.A study of three-thousand-836 such people over 18 last year found their average monthly income was one-point-27 million won, far lower than the current monthly minimum wage of one-point-79 million won.Over 60 percent were receiving state support, and around a quarter had debt totaling an average six-point-05 million won.