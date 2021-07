Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in nominated a former judge as the new vice justice minister, following previous Vice Minister Lee Yong-gu's resignation amid controversy over his assault of a taxi driver prior to his appointment.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Kang Sung-kook, the head of the Justice Ministry's legal affairs bureau, was named to fill the vacancy. Kang's term will begin on Wednesday.Kang, who served as a judge for 21 years, practiced private law after joining a firm in 2015. Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae appointed him to the ministry last year.In line with the Moon administration's philosophy of appointing figures from outside the prosecution to senior posts, Kang is the second non-prosecutor to be assigned to the position after his predecessor Lee, who is also a former judge.