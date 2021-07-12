International LG Electronics Facilities in S. Africa Looted, Set on Fire

LG Electronics’ factory in the South African port city of Durban was plundered and set on fire amid escalating riots over the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for defying a constitutional court order.



According to the company on Monday, armed rioters looted electronics goods, equipment and materials from its manufacturing and distribution facilities and later burned down the site.



While some 100 people reportedly work at the factory, there were no reports of immediate casualties. It is difficult to ascertain the scope of property damage at the plant.



The company has notified the South Korean Embassy and contacted local police and local firefighters to contain the flames, but authorities said it was not possible to dispatch emergency units due to the ongoing riots.



The South Korean Embassy said it is working with local authorities to resolve the situation. It also urged South Koreans in Durban and nearby regions to refrain from traveling and suspend business operations.



Foreign media outlets reported on Monday that the military was deployed to quell the violence, following days of riots around the country that have left at least ten people dead.