Photo : YONHAP News

A propaganda outlet in Pyongyang issued a warning to Seoul ahead of a combined military exercise with Washington scheduled for August.The Uriminzokkiri website on Tuesday attributed the instability on the peninsula to the warmongers in the South Korean military colluding with foreign forces and engaging in reckless, confrontational ploys.The website stressed that war exercises and reinforcing military power can never stand alongside peace.Citing the allies' joint training in March and Seoul's recent plans to develop and import more high-tech weaponry, Pyongyang said Seoul has gone mad over war exercises.Another outlet Meari criticized Seoul for being only focused on arms development while its people suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic.Pyongyang has long slammed Seoul and Washington's military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion of the North.