S. Korea Strongly Protests Japan's Latest Claim to Dokdo

Write: 2021-07-13 15:16:07Update: 2021-07-13 15:29:01

S. Korea Strongly Protests Japan's Latest Claim to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has strongly protested Japan's latest claim to the Dokdo islet, outlined in Tokyo's annual defense paper for the 17th year. 

In a regular press briefing Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam relayed the government's stance over Japan’s “repeated and reckless sovereignty claims” to Dokdo, which is unequivocally a South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law. He urged for an immediate withdrawal of the claim. 

The spokesperson also pointed out that Tokyo has recently been reinforcing unjust claims to the islets and expressed “strong regret” over the trend. 

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry called in deputy chief of mission Hirohisa Soma while the Defense Ministry summoned Takashi Matsumoto, a defense attaché at the embassy, to lodge a complaint after Japan released its white paper. 

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi presented the paper to the Cabinet earlier in the day. The report could negatively affect President Moon Jae-in's possible visit to Tokyo for the Olympics.
