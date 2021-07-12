Poll: Yoon Trails Lee Nak-yon for the First Time in 2-Person Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest opinion poll shows that former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl lags behind former ruling Democratic Party(DP) chairman Lee Nak-yon in a hypothetical two-candidate presidential race.Though the difference is within the margin of error, it's the first time Lee has outpaced Yoon in a hypothetical one-on-one duel.The poll commissioned by the Asia Business Daily and conducted by WinGKorea consulting agency surveyed over a thousand voters nationwide over the weekend, on various scenarios involving Yoon against ruling party contenders.Yoon, who has yet to join a political party, has been calling for the public to oust the DP.Lee garnered 43-point-seven percent of support compared to 41-point-two percent for Yoon. In a two-person race between Yoon and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, Yoon remains slightly ahead at 42-point-two versus Lee's 41-point-five percent.In overall approval ratings for all presidential hopefuls, Yoon remains the top pick at 26-point-four percent followed by the governor at 25-point-eight percent, followed by former DP chair Lee at 16-point-four percent.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.