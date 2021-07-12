Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Poll: Yoon Trails Lee Nak-yon for the First Time in 2-Person Pres. Race

Write: 2021-07-13 15:21:43Update: 2021-07-13 15:28:27

Poll: Yoon Trails Lee Nak-yon for the First Time in 2-Person Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest opinion poll shows that former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl lags behind former ruling Democratic Party(DP) chairman Lee Nak-yon in a hypothetical two-candidate presidential race.

Though the difference is within the margin of error, it's the first time Lee has outpaced Yoon in a hypothetical one-on-one duel.

The poll commissioned by the Asia Business Daily and conducted by WinGKorea consulting agency surveyed over a thousand voters nationwide over the weekend, on various scenarios involving Yoon against ruling party contenders. 

Yoon, who has yet to join a political party, has been calling for the public to oust the DP. 

Lee garnered 43-point-seven percent of support compared to 41-point-two percent for Yoon. In a two-person race between Yoon and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, Yoon remains slightly ahead at 42-point-two versus Lee's 41-point-five percent.

In overall approval ratings for all presidential hopefuls, Yoon remains the top pick at 26-point-four percent followed by the governor at 25-point-eight percent, followed by former DP chair Lee at 16-point-four percent.

The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >