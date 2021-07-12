Archbishop You Willing to Propose Pope Francis' N. Korea Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, who recently became the first South Korean named prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy, said he is willing to propose to Pope Francis that he visit North Korea.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, some two weeks ahead of his departure for the Vatican, You said the pope wishes for a peaceful Korean Peninsula.He added that he wants to seek ways to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the North, should the regime seek the Vatican's support.The archbishop emphasized that the papal visit is expected to greatly support the North in terms of its economy and position within the international community.The Congregation for the Clergy oversees matters regarding close to 500-thousand priests and deacons not belonging to religious orders, as well as seminaries.President Moon Jae-in invited You to his office on Monday, where he asked the archbishop to thank the pope for continuing to pray for South Korea.