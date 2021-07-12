Int'l Report Finds 4 Out of 10 N. Koreans Suffer from Malnutrition

Photo : YONHAP News

Four out of every ten North Koreans are malnourished, according to a joint report by international organizations including a United Nations food aid group.In a report co-published on Tuesday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) and other agencies, some ten-point-09 million North Koreans, or 42-point-four percent of the population, were suffering from malnutrition between 2018 and 2020.That is about nine percentage points higher than the 33-point-eight percent reported between 2004 and 2006.The study showed that physical growth for 18-point-two percent of, or some 300-thousand, children under the age of five in the communist nation, was stunted. Still it was an improvement over the 26-point-one percent of infants and toddlers whose growth was stunted in 2012.In a separate report, the FAO redesignated North Korea one of 45 countries that require international food aid, citing that the country's recorded food shortage of about 858-thousand tons in the 2020-2021 agricultural year.