Politics

Feud on Universal COVID-19 Payments Likely to Affect Extra Budget Deliberations

Write: 2021-07-13 16:11:00Update: 2021-07-13 16:37:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest feud between the two main parties over universal COVID-19 payments will likely unsettle parliamentary deliberations on the government-proposed supplementary budget set to begin Wednesday.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) leadership views the Monday agreement reached between the two party leaders as still valid, despite the opposition leader's objections, and seeks to pick up the pace of budget deliberations. 

If the People Power Party(PPP) continues to object, the DP is ready to exert pressure, citing the Monday night decision.

Meanwhile, the PPP has doubled down on its position to place priority on targeted support for small businesses that incurred losses from pandemic restrictions.

Regarding rebukes that he backpedaled on an agreement regarding universal payouts amid backlash from party lawmakers, PPP chief Lee Jun-seok said the party spokesperson’s statement late on Monday emphasized that details from his meeting with the DP chief need to be discussed further within each party.
