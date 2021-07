Photo : YONHAP News

The portion of the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 strain has grown to nearly 70 percent of all the recent variant cases detected in South Korea.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 536 people were infected with COVID-19 variants from July 4 to July 10 period, lifting the cumulative number of variant cases in the nation to three-thousand-353.Among the 536 cases, the number of cases involving the Delta variant first detected in India stood at 374, or 69-point-eight percent.The rest of the variant cases were the Alpha strain first detected in the U.K. while there were no Beta or Gamma variants, which were first documented in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.Three-hundred-95 variant cases were locally transmitted while the remaining 141 cases were imported from overseas.