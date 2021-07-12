KDCA Warns of Jump in COVID-19 Infections Among Similar Age Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of those aged between 20 and 59 who tested positive for COVID-19 since last month were found to have been infected by people in similar age groups.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday announced the result of its analysis on the one-thousand-681 cases that were confirmed between June 1 and July 11 and whose infection routes were as yet undetermined.According to the survey, 395 people, or 60-point-four percent among the confirmed cases in their 40s and 50s, were infected through those in the same age bracket. As for those in their 20s and 30s, 335 people, or 61-point-four percent, were infected within the same age group.On the other hand, 61 children aged under 20, or less than 24 percent, were infected via the same age group, while the comparative figure for those aged 60 and older was 42-point-nine percent.The KDCA pointed to a clear trend of people spreading the virus through close contact or personal exchanges with their acquaintances and fellow workers, urging the public to adhere to a more exacting standard of quarantine and distancing protocols.