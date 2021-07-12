DP Decides to Push for Universal COVID-19 Relief Payments

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to push for universal COVID-19 relief payments and seek a revision of the government's proposal for the second supplementary budget plan.According to DP Spokesperson Koh Yong-jin on Tuesday, the leaders of the party held a closed-door session of the Supreme Council earlier in the day and adopted the prospective move as a party policy.Koh said the government's current plan to limit the one-time payouts to the lower 80-percent income bracket can be problematic due to the ambiguity of criteria and can rise questions over fairness.In particular, he said, a number of its members argue that it is difficult to determine incomes of single-person households, many of them young adults, who are making a living through part-time and gig jobs.Koh also said giving relief funds to all is also necessary to encourage consumer spending given the possible slump in the economy amid harsher distancing regulations to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the densely populated greater Seoul area.Noting a consensus among party members that the timing of provision will be decided depending on the situation of virus infections, he said the DP will closely discuss with the government on the matter.The ruling party's move came after the main opposition People Power Party appeared to flip flop on the alleged agreement between party chairs the previous day to push for a universal payment.