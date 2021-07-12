S. Korea Aims to Nab 5 Olympic Gold Medals on July 24

Photo : KBS News

Whether South Korea achieves its goal of top 10 finish at the Tokyo Olympics will likely be decided on July 24.According to the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee, Team Korea will vie for up to five gold medals in archery, shooting, fencing and taekwondo on that day alone. South Korea has set a goal of winning a total of seven gold medals to rank in among the top ten nations during the Olympic Games.Korea will have the earliest result of the day in shooting. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Jin Jong-oh will seek his fifth Olympic gold in men’s 10-meter air pistol event, scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.Archery, a sport at which South Korea has shown exceptional results in previous Games, could yield another gold with the final of the inaugural mixed team event set to kick off at 4:45 p.m. South Korea seeks to sweep all five gold medals up for grabs in archery at the Tokyo Games.Two finals of taekwondo will begin at around 9:30 p.m.- the women’s 49-kilogram event and the men’s 59-kilogram event, in which Sim Jae-young and Jang Jun will each vie for their gold, respectively.In fencing, individual men’s sabre finals will also begin at 9:28 p.m., an event where Korea’s Oh Sang-uk is seen as a potential winner.