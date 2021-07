Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the issue of sovereignty of the Dokdo islets is for South Korea and Japan to resolve peacefully.A department spokesperson issued the position in response to an inquiry by Yonhap News about Seoul's protest of Japan's latest claim to the islets.The spokesperson said that the United States does not take a position regarding the sovereignty of the Liancourt Rocks, referring to the Dokdo islets.The spokesperson added the question of sovereignty of the islands is for the two nations to resolve peacefully.South Korea strongly protested on Tuesday Japan's renewed claims to the islets outlined in Tokyo's annual defense white paper, calling in a Japanese diplomat to lodge a complaint.