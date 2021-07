Photo : YONHAP News

About 800-thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Korea.According to the state vaccine task force, 799-thousand doses of the two-shot vaccine arrived at Incheon International Airport early on Wednesday.The jabs will be used for the vaccination of high school seniors and teachers, which is set to begin on Monday. Part of the shipment will also be used to inoculate teachers at elementary and middle schools.South Korea earlier signed a deal with Pfizer to receive 66 million doses, nine-point-13 million of which have been shipped to the country.The nation has also signed a contract with Moderna for 40 million vaccine doses, with 862-thousand shots shipped so far.