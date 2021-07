Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted job growth for the fourth consecutive month in June.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that the number of employed people stood at 27-point-64 million last month, up 582-thousand from a year earlier.The nation posted job growth for four straight months since March after losing jobs for the previous 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Job additions hit 652-thousand in April to post the largest on-year growth in six years and eight months, but slowed to 619-thousand in May and 582-thousand in June.The employment rate for those aged 15 or older rose by point-nine percentage points from a year earlier to 61-point-three percent.The jobless rate dropped point-five percentage points on-year to three-point-eight percent.