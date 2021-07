Photo : YONHAP News

All schools in the greater Seoul area will switch to virtual learning on Wednesday in line with the highest Level Four social distancing.The Education Ministry said all schools in the capital region, including kindergartens and special schools, are required to halt in-person classes and switch to remote learning from Wednesday to July 25.Most schools in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon switched to online classes on Monday.Remote learning in the capital region will continue until summer vacation, which normally starts in the fourth week of July.Cram schools will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m. with two seats kept open between students.