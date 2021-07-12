S. Korea's Exports, Import Prices Rise in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports and imports prices both rose in June partly due to rising oil prices.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, came to 107-point-12 in June, up point-seven percent from a month earlier.The index posted growth for the fifth consecutive month and marked the highest since March 2014, when it reached 108-point-53.From a year earlier, the index jumped 12-point-seven percent, marking the largest on-year gain since March 2009.The rise despite the won's appreciation is attributed to increasing oil prices and growing demand in chips and displays.Meanwhile, the country's import price index also rose for the second straight month in June due to price rises in raw materials, with an on-month gain of two-point-three percent. From a year earlier, the index soared 14 percent.