S. Korea Hits New Record with 1,615 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-07-14 09:39:14Update: 2021-07-14 21:53:44

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported a new daily record of one-thousand-615 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that the newly confirmed infections from Tuesday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 171-thousand-911.

The daily figure marks the largest since the nation reported its first confirmed case on January 20 last year. The nation broke its record of daily cases in just four days after posting one-thousand-378 on Saturday.   

Of the new cases, one-thousand-568 were local transmissions and 47 were from overseas.

Over 75 percent, or one-thousand-179 cases, of domestic infections came from the capital region, including 633 in Seoul and 453 in Gyeonggi Province. 

Other parts of the nation reported 389 cases, or 24-point-eight percent of local infections. The ratio surpassed 20 percent for the sixth straight day. 

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-48. The fatality rate for the nation stands at one-point-19 percent. 

The number of critically ill patients increased by 17 to 163.
