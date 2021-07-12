Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

'Iran Sees No Substantial Steps from S. Korea for Releasing Frozen Asset'

Write: 2021-07-14 10:30:54Update: 2021-07-14 10:58:33

'Iran Sees No Substantial Steps from S. Korea for Releasing Frozen Asset'

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran's Foreign Ministry said that it has seen no substantial steps by South Korea to resolve the issue of its frozen assets in South Korean banks.

According to Iran's FARS news agency on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh issued the position in response to media reports that South Korea and the U.S. agreed to cooperate on the matter. 

The spokesperson reportedly said that unfortunately, there has been no substantive move from the South Korean government to enable the transfer of the frozen money through Swiss channels or the purchase of humanitarian items.

South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a meeting in Italy on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, where they reportedly agreed to cooperate on the resolution of the issue. 

An estimated seven billion dollars of Iranian oil money has been held in two South Korean banks due to U.S.' sanctions re-imposed in 2018.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >