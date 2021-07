Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's Olympic football team secured a dramatic draw against South American powerhouse Argentina in a warm-up match ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.The Tuesday match held at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi Province ended in a 2-2 draw.Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina in the 12th minute before Lee Dong-gyeong netted the equalizer in the 34th minute. Argentina took the lead again on Carlos Valenzuela’s goal 10 minutes in the second half but Um Won-sang leveled the score in injury time.The friendly was the first match to be held after the 22-member Olympic roster was finalized. Korea will take on France on Friday at Seoul World Cup Stadium in another friendly game before the Games begin next week.Tuesday marked the first competition to be held between South Korea and Argentina’s Olympic teams.