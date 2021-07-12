Poll: Ex-Prosecutor-General Trails Gyeonggi Governor in 2-Person Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl lagging behind Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung in a hypothetical two-candidate presidential race.In the poll conducted by Hangil Research on some one-thousand adults between last Friday and Monday, Lee garnered nearly 44 percent of support while Yoon secured 36 percent.The difference in the presidential contenders' popularity ratings stood at seven-point-nine percentage points, which is outside the margin of error. The survey also found that Lee was favored over Yoon in all age brackets except for those 60 and older.Lee enjoyed a high approval rating in the Jeolla provinces, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province while Yoon was popular in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and the Chungcheong provinces.Commissioned by Kuki News, an online news portal, the latest survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.