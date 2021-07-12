Economy
Korea Gas Corp. Launches Trial Operation of Al-Zour LNG Plant
Write: 2021-07-14 11:16:55 / Update: 2021-07-14 15:38:44
The Korea Gas Corporation(KOGAS) said Wednesday that it launched trial operations of a liquified natural gas(LNG) plant in Al-Zour, Kuwait.
According to the firm, the plant is equipped with eight tanks that can store 220-thousand kiloliters of LNG and has the capacity to deliver 22 million tons of LNG annually.
The corporation said in terms of equipment capacity, the Al-Zour plant ranks fifth in the world.
The LNG project in Kuwait is run by a team of South Korean financial institutions, a construction consortium and a group of 130 small firms. KOGAS is tasked with doing a test run of the plant and carrying out education programs.
