Minister Exchanges Views on Peninsula Security with Head of USSTRATCOM

Write: 2021-07-14 11:54:05Update: 2021-07-14 15:23:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has exchanged views on the security of the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding region with the visiting commander of the U.S. Strategic Command.

As the head of the command, Navy Adm. Charles Richard oversees the U.S. nuclear triad, composed of intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM), submarines and strategic bombers.

During the meeting, Suh stressed the importance of the allies' close coordination in deterring North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, before calling for the Strategic Command's active role.

Richard reaffirmed the Command's readiness posture in line with the Joe Biden administration's extended deterrence strategy on the peninsula.

Richard, who earlier discussed the allies' combined defense posture with Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, is also scheduled to meet with the chiefs of staff of the Army, Navy and the Air Force during his visit.
