Photo : YONHAP News

The country's power supply reserve ratio is forecast to drop to the single digits for the first time this summer amid nationwide heatwave alerts on Wednesday.The Korea Power Exchange projected peak hours to hit between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. with maximum power demand reaching 89-thousand megawatts.The agency said the reserve ratio during peak hours is expected to be nine-point-one percent, or eight-thousand-117 megawatts, which is within the "normal" range.Since maximum electricity usage from the previous day far surpassed the prediction of 86-thousand-500 megawatts, Wednesday's actual usage could exceed 90-thousand megawatts.The government is exerting efforts toward managing the power supply as a heat wave and increased industrial production could prompt demand to eclipse an all-time high of 94-thousand-400 megawatts.