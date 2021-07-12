Justice Ministry Moves to Stem Leaks on Prosecution's Ongoing Probes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry will introduce new requirements aimed at curbing the informal practice of prosecutors leaking information to the media on ongoing cases under investigation.Justice Minister Park Beom-kye announced the changes on Wednesday, pledging to take stern action against the conventional practice of leaks made in the early stages of probes to take advantage of media exposure.The ministry will establish clear guidelines on what kind of criminal cases such a disclosure would be permitted, with possibilities including telecommunication fraud, digital sex crimes and the violation of infectious disease laws.The ministry will also revise a relevant ban that would allow clarification on facts about suspected crimes when they are misreported by the media.When there is an unwarranted leak, an official in charge of human rights protection at each of the prosecution's regional offices will investigate.