Parliamentary Cmte Reviewing Extra Budget to Finance COVID-19 Relief Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary budget and accounts committee on Wednesday began reviewing the government's second extra budget for the year to finance a new COVID-19 relief program.The committee is set to examine the budget plan by questioning Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and other Cabinet members through Thursday.Under a bipartisan agreement reached earlier, the committee will hold a full-fledged budget review session for two days from next Tuesday based on the findings of the questioning session. Rival parties had also agreed to pass a second supplementary budget bill in a parliamentary plenary session by July 23.While the government previously put forth a 33-trillion-won budget, the amount could increase amid calls for additional financial support for small businesses hit by the epidemic's fourth wave.On Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) made a final decision to seek universal relief payouts instead of the government's planned payments for the lower 80-percent income bracket.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), which prioritizes support for small businesses and low-income families, plans to redirect at least three trillion won set aside for stimulus measures and temporary job creation.