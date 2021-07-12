Gender Equality Chief Rejects Calls to Abolish Ministry

Photo : KBS News

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Young-ai has expressed her clear opposition to calls demanding the ministry be abolished.In an online press briefing Wednesday, she said it is absolutely necessary to have a ministry to promote gender equality and deal with discrimination and violence against the socially vulnerable, adding that its role should be expanded.This is the first official statement from the gender equality minister after calls to abolish the ministry were voiced by some opposition lawmakers, including the People Power Party's chief.Chung said the ministry can take partial credit for the improvement in women's human rights and the spread of gender equality across society in general.She defended the ministry, saying it has pursued policies for the socially disadvantaged such as single parents, multicultural families and victims of sexual or domestic violence.Chung vowed to offer stronger protection for society's most vulnerable citizens and spearhead efforts to build an inclusive society.