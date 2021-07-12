S. Korean Lawmakers Visit Japan for Talks on Cooperation, Leaders' Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean leadership of a parliamentarian union with Japan arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for a meeting with their Japanese counterparts.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, who heads the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, said the leadership for both sides agreed to visit each other in July after their annual meeting was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ahead of the union's 50th anniversary next year, the two sides are expected to discuss anniversary celebrations and political cooperation on Tokyo successfully hosting the Olympics starting July 23.Kim said talks are under way to arrange a leaders' summit around the Tokyo Olympics and that he plans to deliver Seoul's position if the topic comes up during the meeting.The lawmaker, however, denied receiving a message from President Moon Jae-in prior to the trip, saying politicians are not subordinates to the president.