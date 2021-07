Photo : Getty Images Bank

The UN Human Rights Council(UNHRC) on Tuesday adopted a South Korea-led resolution on new and developing digital technologies and human rights that is co-sponsored by more than 65 countries.The resolution sheds light on the impact of digital technology on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of COVID-19 and is a follow-up to a previous resolution adopted in 2019.It especially deals with the importance of a human rights-based approach, the need for cooperation among different actors and the role of new technology in achieving an inclusive recovery from the pandemic.The resolution also calls for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to convene a related meeting of experts and submit reports to the Human Rights Council in the coming years.