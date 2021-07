Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean banks' household loans have expanded at the fastest pace on record for the January-thru-June period.The Bank of Korea said on Wednesday that outstanding bank loans held by households totaled one-thousand-30-point-four trillion won as of the end of last month, up six-point-three trillion won from a month earlier. It marks a turnaround from the decline of one-point-six trillion won logged in April-to-May.In total, bank loans to households have grown by 41-point-six trillion won since the end of December, posting the largest expansion for a first-half period.In particular, mortgage loans jumped five trillion won in June from May to 752-point-two trillion won.Bank loans to businesses also rose by five-point-one trillion won on-month to one-thousand-22-point-one trillion won in June.