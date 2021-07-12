Menu Content

Ratio of COVID-19 Cases with Unknown Infection Routes over 30% for 5th Day

Write: 2021-07-14

Ratio of COVID-19 Cases with Unknown Infection Routes over 30% for 5th Day

The portion of recent COVID-19 cases without an identifiable infection origin has remained over 30 percent for a fifth consecutive day as the country's fourth pandemic wave rages on. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that, of the 14-thousand-950 new cases in the past two weeks since July 1, 30-point-nine percent, or four-thousand-618, had unknown infection routes. 

The figure has been exceeding the 30 percent mark since it hit 30-point-three percent last Friday. 

The comparative figure stood at 30-point-seven percent on Saturday and hit a record high of 31-point-three percent on Sunday before dropping to 30-point-five percent on Monday. 

Major cluster infections continued to grow across the nation, including a cluster linked to Hyundai Department Store in Seoul's Gangnam District rising to 147 as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.
