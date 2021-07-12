Level 2 Distancing Takes Effect in Most Regions outside Seoul Metro Area

Photo : KBS News

Most regions outside the greater Seoul area began to enforce tougher social distancing regulations on Thursday.The Level Two distancing rules have been in place nationwide except for the capital and four other regions since 12 a.m. following a two-week trial period for the new four-tier distancing scheme.Sejong City, North and South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces will remain under Level One. The Seoul metro area will be kept at the highest Level Four, which began a two-week run on Monday.Under Level Two, private gatherings will be permitted for up to four to eight people depending on the region while restaurants, cafes, bars and several other nightlife facilities will be allowed to operate until midnight.The maximum number of people to participate at a social event will be 99. Indoor sports games and religious activities can accommodate up to 30 percent of the maximum capacity.