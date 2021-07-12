Menu Content

Vaccine Reservations for 55-59 Age Group Resume

Write: 2021-07-15 08:05:24Update: 2021-07-15 11:45:24

Vaccine Reservations for 55-59 Age Group Resume

Photo : YONHAP News

Around 400-thousand people aged 55 to 59 have made appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in just three hours after the online reservation system for the age group resumed on Wednesday night. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 397-thousand-896 people completed their reservations between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday despite some glitches. The reservation period will continue until 6 p.m. Saturday of next week. 

Around one-point-85 million other people in the group made appointments previously before online reservations, which opened at 12:00 a.m. Monday, were halted when the stockpile for July 26 to 31 was fully reserved within 15-and-a-half hours. 

According to the KDCA, many people had difficulty accessing the online reservation system for around an hour after its resumption at 8 p.m. Wednesday before the problem was resolved. 

Those who were able to make reservations on Monday will receive their shots between July 26 and August 7 while those making reservations from Wednesday will be inoculated between July 26 and August 14.
