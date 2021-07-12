Pentagon: US to Closely Discuss Joint Military Exercise with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon said the U.S. will closely discuss with South Korea the timing, size and scope of the upcoming joint military exercise.U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby relayed the stance in a media briefing on Wednesday in response to a question on what Washington will do if Seoul asks to reduce or postpone the upcoming drill due to the fluid situation on the Korean Peninsula.Kirby said he cannot answer a hypothetical question but ensured that the U.S. conducts all military operations and exercises on the peninsula in consultation and coordination with South Korea.Citing the allies’ motto “We go together,” the spokesperson emphasized the mutual and bilateral nature of the alliance’s training, saying that decisions are made with Seoul and taking its concerns and wishes into account.Discussions on the kinds of training activities, the scope, timing and number of participants will all be made while closely coordinating with South Korea, according to the spokesperson.Asked on whether the forthcoming drill will be scaled down, Kirby did not directly respond but stressed the U.S.’ commitment to readiness and appropriate capabilities in the region, as well as its commitment to South Korea.