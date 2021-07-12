Politics Japanese Lawmaker Says Pres. Moon Welcomed to Visit Japan during Olympics

A ranking official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) reportedly said he hopes President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan for the opening of the Tokyo Olympics this month.



According to Japanese media outlets on Wednesday, LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai made the remark in a meeting with a delegation of South Korean lawmakers earlier in the day.



Nikai asked them to convey his wish to President Moon, saying Moon will be welcomed.



Four representatives of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union led by ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Jin-pyo have been visiting Japan since Wednesday for meetings with Japanese lawmakers. It is the first time members of the union visited Japan since November last year.



Nippon News Network(NNN) said that Nikai and the South Korean delegation did not share detailed discussions on pending issues between the two countries, but reached an understanding that it is important for the two countries to talk in person.